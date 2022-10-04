Russia praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal for a peace deal to end the Ukraine war on Tuesday, shortly after the plan was slammed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"It is very positive that somebody like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of this situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a media conference call, according to Reuters.

"Compared to many professional diplomats, Musk is still searching for ways to achieve peace. And achieving peace without fulfilling Russia's conditions is absolutely impossible," Peskov added.

On Monday, Musk posted a Twitter poll that asked whether Ukraine should permanently give up Crimea to Russia; if new referendums for Russian-controlled regions should be held by the UN; and if Ukraine should be a neural party during the process.

Responding the Musk’s poll, Zelenskyy posted his own Twitter poll asking if users no longer liked Musk because he didn’t support Ukraine.

"Which @elonmusk do you like more? One who supports Ukraine (or) one who supports Russia,” he tweeted.

According to BBC News, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, replied to Musk with an expletive, which he terms a “very diplomatic reply.”

Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov also jumped into the heated debate, saying: "This is moral idiocy, repetition of Kremlin propaganda, a betrayal of Ukrainian courage & sacrifice."

Musk’s poll had received over 2.5 million votes as of Tuesday. Around 60 percent of respondents were against the proposal.