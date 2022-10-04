Two Jewish women and their two children were detained Tuesday afternoon in Shechem (Nablus), Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) reported.

Reports had circulated on Arabic social media that the four Israelis were captured by the Lion's Den terrorist organization, but they are currently in the custody of the Palestinian Authority security forces, who will return them to Israel shortly safe and sound.

The Jewish family accidentally drove into Shechem and made it all the way to the local market before being detained. They will be released to the IDF.