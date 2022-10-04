IDF observation soldiers on Tuesday spotted a vehicle and suspects attempting to smuggle drugs from Egypt into Israel.

IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and thwarted the drug smuggling attempt worth 200,000 shekels. The soldiers also confiscated other means which were used by the smugglers.

Furthermore, an individual suspected of involvement in the smuggling attempt was apprehended.

The suspect and the confiscated drugs and smuggling means were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.

