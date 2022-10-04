Yehuda Dimentman, 25

Eliyahu David Kay, 26 - killed by Hamas

Naomi Pearlman, 91 - killed by Hamas

Dorit, Yakhbas, 49

Laura, Yitzhas, 43

Menachem Yehazkel, 67

Rabbi Moshe Kravitzky, 50

Yezan Falah, 19

Shirel Abukarat, 19

Yaakov Shalom, 36

Rabbi Avishai Yahezkel, 29

Amir Khoury 31, Christian Arab policeman

Viktor Sirukuput, citizen of Ukraine working in Israel

Dimitry Matric, citizen of Ukraine working in Israel

Eytam Magini, 27

Tomer Morad, 27

Barak Lufan, 35

Dolev Vyacheslav, 23

Yonatan Havakuk, 44

Boaz Gol, 49

Oren Ben Yiftach, 35

Noam Raz, 47

Amichai Carmeli, 46

Major Bar Falah, 30

Shulamit Rachel Ovadia, 84

12-16-21:Samaria shooting victim identified

Yehuda Dimentman, a 25-year-old father of 1 and student at the Homesh yeshiva, named as the victim of Samaria shooting attack.

The man who was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in Samaria Thursday evening has been identified as Yehuda Dimentman, 25, of Shavei Shomron and was a student at the Homesh yeshiva. He leaves behind a wife and one-year-old child. ARTICLE HAS PHOTO OF VICTIM

Two other Jews, Avia Antman and Neria Shlomo Feldman, were wounded in the shooting attack, one moderately and the other lightly

/news/318773

11-21-21Eliyahu Kay, Oleh from South Africa, is Israeli Murdered by Hamas Terrorist

Eliyahu David Kay, 26 and an Oleh (new immigrant) from South Africa, is the Israeli who was murdered by a Hamas terrorist in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday morning. Hamas terrorist Fadi Abu-Shkadem fired at Israelis on their way to the Kotel, killing Kay and wounding four others.

/News/News.aspx/317303

/news/321811

2-6-22Naomi Perlman, 91, who was seriously wounded when a Hamas rocket struck her house, succumbs after months of being in and out of the hospital.

/news/321811

3-22-22Arab Terror attack: Four killed in Be'er Sheva stabbing+ ramming attack

Three women and one man were murdered Tuesday afternoon in a mixed stabbing-ramming terror attack near the BIG shopping center on Derech Hevron Street in Be'er Sheva. Two additional victims were moderately injured in the attack, and were evacuated to the city's Soroka Medical Center. According to police sources, the terrorist is an Arab Israeli citizen who lives in the Bedouin Arab town of Hura and was known in the past to be a supporter of ISIS. He was shot and killed at the scene.

/news/324436

3-22-22 Identities of 3 victims of Be'er Sheva stabbing released

Dorit Yakhbas, 49, Laura Yitzhak, 43, and Menachem Yehezkel, 67, were three of the four people murdered in a ramming-stabbing attack in Be'er Sheva.

/news/324450

/news/324456

3-22-22 Rabbi killed in Be'er Sheva stabbing attack was Chabad-Lubavitch emissary

Rabbi Moshe Kravitzky, 50, ran a synagogue and the Colel Chabad soup kitchen in Be'er Sheva's Nahal Beka neighborhood

The man killed Tuesday afternoon in a Be'er Sheva ramming-stabbing attack has been named as one of the Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries in Be'er Sheva. In the attack, terrorist Mohammad Jalab Abu al-Quian rammed into Rabbi Kravitzky, who was riding his bicycle, before stabbing several female passersby. Earlier on Tuesday evening, one of the women killed was named as Dorit Yakhbas, 49, of Moshav Gilat.

3-27-22 2 Killed, 6 Wounded in Hadera Terror Attack

Pre-Ramadan terror attack in Hadera on Sunday evening leaves multiple dead and wounded. Two police officers, a male and a female, were murdered. Four others — including three police officers — were wounded in a terror attack on Herbert Samuel Street, the main artery in the city of Hadera on Sunday night, according to police. Two of the six who were wounded were listed in serious condition, two were in fair condition and two others sustained minor injuries.

The terrorists, Israeli Arabs from the city of Umm al-Fahm in the Wadi Ara region, used automatic weapons. They were eliminated by two undercover police officers who were eating in a nearby restaurant at the time.

/news/324732

3-27-22 Border Police officers Yezan Falah, 19, and Shirel Abukarat, 19, were murdered in Sunday’s terrorist attack in the city of Hadera.

Yezan Falah, 19, from Kisra-Sumei, enlisted in the Border Police about a year ago. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Shirel Abukarat, 19, a resident of Netanya, enlisted in the Border Police about six months ago. She is survived by her parents and a brother.

A total of 12 victims were evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Hospital. One of them is in serious condition, one in modeate condition, three are in light condition and the rest suffered from shock.

Initial reports said six people were wounded, including two police officers, when two terrorists carrying automatic weapons opened fire on passersby on Herbert Samuel Street in Hadera.

https://www.jns.org/two-killed-in-hadera-attack-named-as-19-year-old-border-police-officers/

3-28-22 Those “moderate” Palestinians: Hadera Attack Terrorists Were Two ARAB ISRAELI Cousins, ISIS Supporters

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/terrorism-news/multiple-wounded-in-bnei-brak-terrorist-shooting-attack/2022/03/29/

3-29-224 (now 5) Israelis Dead in Bnei Brak Terrorist Shooting, Attacker Identified

Four Israelis were reported murdered Tuesday night in a multi-site terrorist shooting attack on Hashnayim Street in the haredi religious city of Bnei Brak. A 40-year-old man, the fifth victim, was reported to be in critical condition, (soon died) and evacuated to nearby Beilinson Medical Center.

The shooter has been identified as Dia’a Hassan Hamarshi, a convicted 27-year-old terrorist from the Samaria town of Ya’bed, who served six months in an Israeli prison in 2013 for membership in a terrorist organization and weapons trafficking. Dia’a was a member of the Fatah-linked Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorist organization. Fatah, the leading faction in the Palestinian Authority, is headed by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas. Hebrew-language media reported a second suspect was arrested at the scene.

/news/324866

3-29-22Names of three of the five people murdered in Bnei Brak attack cleared for publication:Yaakov Shalom, 36, a father of five children from Bnei Brak, Rabbi Avishai Yehezkel, 29, from Bnei Brak, a father of a two-year-old, and policeman, Sergeant Amir Khoury, 32, Christian Arab from Nof Hagalil, who fired at the terrorist who was from the Palestinian Arab village of Ya'bad near Jenin.

Two foreign citizens were also murdered in the attack. Citizens of Ukraine who were working in Israel: Viktor Sirukuput and Dimitry Matrik.

4-7-22 2 Dead, 14 Hurt in Multi-Site Tel Aviv Shooting Attack

https://www.jns.org/murdered-israelis-identified-in-tel-aviv-attack-bennett-promises-no-limitations-in-war-on-terror/

4-8-22 Murdered Israelis identified in Tel Aviv terror attack

Eytam Magini, 27 and Tomer Morad, 27, childhood friends from Kfar Saba, were killed when a Jenin resident living in Israel illegally opened fire at a bar on Dizengoff Street. Another victim, Barak Lufan, 35 from Givat Shmuel, who was critically injured in the attack, has also died.

/news/325504

4-8-22 Third shooting victim dies in hospital

Barak Lufan, 35, has died of wounds sustained during the shooting last night in Tel Aviv

https://gellerreport.com/2022/04/israeli-man-in-his-20s-killed-in-palestinian-jihadi-terror-attack.html/

4-30-22 Israeli man in his 20s killed in Palestinian jihadi terror attack

The security guard who was killed in the shooting attack at the gates of Ariel on Saturday night is Dolev Vyacheslav, 23, a resident of Beit Shemesh, a former student at Ariel University.

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/terrorism-news/terrorists-identified-fatah-linked-terror-group-claims-responsibility-for-ariel-attack/2022/04/30/

4-30-22 “Peace partner” Abbas/PA/Fatah/PLO

Terrorists Identified, Fatah-Linked Terror Group Claims Responsibility for Ariel Attack

/news/326738

5-1-22 Terrorist's father helped killers flee after Ariel attack that killed Vyacheslav Golev

New details from deadly terror attack in Ariel: The father of one of the terrorist's responsible for deadly attack helped the killers flee. The two terrorists responsible for the murder of Vyacheslav Golev in Ariel late Friday night had carefully planned their escape from the scene of the attack, with the father of one of the two terrorists involved in the attack, picking up the pair after the shooting and driving them to their hiding place in a nearby Arab village.

5-5-22 3 Dead, More Wounded in Elad Terrorist Attack.

A fourth victim is reported in critical condition and two others are reported in serious condition. According to Israeli military and security reporter Anna Ahronheim, “the attacker struck victims in several different locations with an axe and a knife.” Elad is a Haredi city. The Elad municipality instructed residents to “lock yourselves into your homes” because a “terrorist is at large.”

/news/327053

5-5-22 Three victims of Elad terrorist attack identified

Yonatan Havakuk, 44, father of five children from Elad, Boaz Gol, 49, father of five, and Oren Ben Yiftach from Lod murdered in attack in Elad

The three people who were murdered in the attack in the city of Elad were identified on Thursday night.

One of the victims is Yonatan Havakuk, 44, a father of five children and a well-known figure in the city.

A second victim has been identified as Boaz Gol, 49, a resident of Elad, and also a father of five children.

The third victim is Oren Ben Yiftach, 35, a resident of the city of Lod and a father of six.

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/terrorism-news/elad-terrorists-captured/2022/05/08/

5-8-22

Elad Terrorists Captured Alive

The two terrorists were identified as Assad Yussef Al-Rafa’i, 19, and Tzabhi Imad Abu Shakir, 20.

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/eye-on-palestine/hamas/hamas-speech-instructed-terrorists-to-use-axes-and-knives/2022/05/06/

5-6-22 The above axe murders should not be a surprise, all Palestinians hear Hamas leader’s incitement: Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Instructed Arab Terrorists to Use Axes and Knives

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/israel/idf/idf-soldier-wounded-in-jenin-op/2022/05/13/

5-13-22 Yamam Soldier Killed in Jenin Op

A soldier from the elite counter-terrorist Yamam Border Police unit was killed Friday during an operation in Jenin. Yhe late commando has been identified as Noam Raz, 47, from the town of Kida, in the Binyamin region. He had served in the unit since 1999. He leaves behind a wife and six children.

://www.jewishpress.com/news/police-news/israeli-volunteer-police-officer-k https illed-2-injured-in-ramming/2022/06/11/

6-11-22 Israeli Volunteer Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured in Ramming Committed by Bedouin

Amichai Carmeli, 46, a 15-year veteran of the volunteer force, was killed instantly. Two other volunteer police officers were taken to Shamir Medical Center in fair and serious condition. Carmeli is survived by his wife, his father, and two children.

All five suspects, from the southern Israeli Bedouin city of Rahat, were arrested on suspicion of murder with a ramming attack.

/news/354716

9-14-22 IDF officer killed by Pal Arab terrorist in Judea and Samaria firefight

The Palestinian gunmen crossed the security barrier in northern Samaria and opened fire on Israeli forces dispatched to intercept, according to the Israeli military.

The officer, whose family was informed of his death, has been identified as Maj. Bar Falach, 30, deputy commander of the IDF’s elite Nahal Brigade Reconnaissance Battalion. Major Bar Faelach, deputy patrol commander of the Nahal Brigade, was identified by the IDF as the soldier killed. The 30-year-old officer was from Netanya.

One of the terrorists was a member of the Palestinian Authority’s security forces, according to Palestinian reports. The IDF later confirmed that one of the terrorists was a member of the PA security forces.

Fatah and its military wing the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades issued an official statement calling the two Palestinians who opened fire on the Jalameh crossing “sons of the organization who were killed in a high-quality act of heroism.”

/news/360172

9-21-22 84 year old Jew murdered in terror attack.

Jewish victim was out shopping for Rosh Hashanah when terrorist beat her to death with a metal pipe. 'She was going to have the whole family over”

Relatives of the victim, Shulamit Rachel Ovadia, 84, say Ovadia was preparing for the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday when she was attacked.

The terrorist, 28-year-old Musa Sarsur, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-administered town of Qalqilya, was found dead at a construction site on Bar Kochva Street in Tel Aviv. Police say Sarsur committed suicide after he realized he was being pursued by Israeli security forces, hanging himself at the construction site.

May God avenge their blood and may their memories be a blessing and inspiration to all.













