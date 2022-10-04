Hundreds of right-wing activists and residents of Samaria gathered outside of terror hotspots Tuesday morning for prayer rallies to protest a recent spate of terror attacks in the area.

Selichot and morning prayer groups were held outside of the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, as well as the nearby Arab village of Huwara.

The largest gathering took place at the northern entrance of Huwara, and included MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party), Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, and Samaria Regional Council Chief Rabbi Elyakim Levanon.

In addition, dozens of Israeli residents of Samaria blocked the primary entrances to Shechem (Nablus), blocking traffic for roughly an hour.

IDF forces were dispatched to the area to prevent clashes between Israelis and Palestinian Authority residents.

A protest committee formed by Samaria residents issued a statement Tuesday morning, vowing to escalate the ongoing protests “until security is restored. So long as residents have no security, our enemies won’t have their routine.”

The number of shooting attacks in Samaria has risen sharply over the past few months, with two such attacks reported Sunday.

Following Sunday night’s shooting attack, in which Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan protected children while using a weapon, Fatah's Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades issued an official proclamation calling for him to be assassinated.

As a result, Dagan was given 24-hour security detail around his home in Samaria.