Following a situation assessment that took place at police headquarters on Monday, it was decided to designate the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, as a threatened personality at level 6 - the highest level possible. As such, Dagan was given 24-hour security detail around his home in Samaria.

Following Sunday night’s shooting attack, in which Dagan protected children while using a weapon, Fatah's Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades issued an official proclamation calling for him to be assassinated.

The proclamation features photos of Dagan from Sunday night's attack as he is holding his weapon and protecting the children. The proclamation mentions an intention to shoot the head of the Samaria Regional Council.

Fatah threatens Yossi Dagan No credit

In wake of the threats and the security detail attached to him, Dagan said, "I am not scared of them, we will continue to build Samaria and Israel even more. But I am not the story here, the government is abandoning the residents, we are under a severe wave of terrorism, incident after incident, and miracle after miracle , but we must not rely on the miracle, we must move from being on the defensive to being on the offensive. The government must go to Operation Defensive Wall 2. If, God forbid, there had been 20 terrorist attacks in Tel Aviv, we would have already been in the middle of the operation. We must not wait for the next disaster, we must go on the offensive."

יוסי דגן מחפה על אזרחים לאחר הירי דוברות מועצת שומרון

Sunday’s evening attack occurred when terrorists opened fire on Israeli demonstrators who had gathered near Shechem (Nablus) to demand the government take stronger action against terrorists in Samaria.

The shooting began just as the protest had ended and demonstrators were leaving the area. One soldier was lightly wounded in the attack.

Dagan, who was with the families at the scene of the shooting, pulled out his personal weapon and protected the citizens and children. In a video from the shooting attack that circulated online, Dagan is seen instructing the civilians to lie down and take cover, while at the same time firing his personal pistol at the terrorists in order to allow a group of girls to take cover behind vehicles, until reinforcements from the IDF arrived.