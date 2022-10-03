Police on Monday evening arrested four people in connection with the killing of criminal Benny Shlomo and injuring another person at a gas station near the town of Azor, southeast of Tel Aviv.

Three of the suspects were arrested as they were sitting in a car in Gedera and another suspect was apprehended at Ben Gurion Airport. All four are residents of central Israel in their 20s.

Shlomo, 42, the head of a major crime family, was murdered by gunfire on Monday afternoon at a gas station in Azor. Another person who was with him was seriously injured.

Dramatic footage from the scene showed the shooters arriving at the gas station, opening fire - and then fleeing.

Starting with the receipt of the report about the murder in the afternoon, police forces in large numbers began investigating and collecting evidence and findings in order to identify the suspects.

As part of the investigation, the police were able to trace the identities of four suspects who are directly involved in the case, and an extensive manhunt was launched, which began in the evening and concluded with their arrests.

The suspects have been brought to the Lachish District Attorney's office, where they will be questioned on suspicion of murder.

Benny Shlomo's crime organization had been locked in a bloody rivalry with another well-known crime family for years. Shlomo survived several attempts on his life over the years. His brother, Shalom Shlomo, was murdered in 2015.