LETTERS TO THE NEXT GENERATION



Letters to the Next Generation are two collections of reflections on the key themes of the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, written by Rabbi Sacks to two pairs of fictional students.



CEREMONY & CELEBRATION: FAMILY EDITION



A special edition of Ceremony & Celebration: Family Edition for Yom Kippur, including extracts from the writings of Rabbi Sacks together with questions, stories, and points for discussion.



UNDERSTANDING PRAYER



Enhance your prayers in time for Yom Kippur by engaging with this ten-part video series, 'Understanding Prayer: Heart, Mind and Soul', in which Rabbi Sacks shares powerful ideas on what prayer really means, and how it can change your life.



TEN DAYS, TEN WAYS



In this book of readings you can find a selection of texts chosen by Rabbi Sacks as starting points for personal reflection, ten paths leading to a more fulfilled and spiritual life.



YOM KIPPUR ARCHIVE



Explore Rabbi Sacks’ ideas on Yom Kippur - articles, videos, book extracts and more.



Remember Rabbi Sacks’ impact on the Jewish world and beyond, learning and teaching from his Torah on the subject of From Optimism to Hope.



To join this global initiative and receive the educational resources, visit rabbisacks.org/yahrzeit

“The choice with which humankind is faced is between the idea of power and power of ideas” – Rabbi Sacks



The Power of Ideas is a compelling selection of Rabbi Sacks' writings and speeches. Coming to US bookshelves October 4th. Click here for details.