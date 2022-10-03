תיעוד התקיפה יאיר בן סימון

A 15-year-old Arab boy, a resident of the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood in Jerusalem, was arrested by the police on suspicion of setting fire to the tent of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's parliamentary office in the neighborhood.

Ben-Gvir thanked the police: "I'm glad that the security forces acted quickly and efficiently and arrested the terrorist, who threw a Molotov Cocktail and tried to set fire to my office. This arson is the fruit of Gantz and Lapid's incitement against me, words can kill.'"

Last Saturday evening, an Arab threw a Molotov Cocktail at the office of the chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood. The fire was extinguished by neighborhood resident Tal Yushobiev.

Following repeated threats against MK Ben-Gvir and his family, the level of security for him was raised to a level almost equivalent to that received by the Minister of Defense, the second most secure level in Israel after the Prime Minister.

Ben-Gvir gets to travel in an armored car and sniffer dogs are sent beforehand to the places he plans to visit. The Personal Security Unit of the Knesset Guard accompanies Ben-Gvir at any given moment. Ben-Gvir's house is also full of cameras.