An Imam expelled from France for antisemitism who went on the run has been arrested in Belgium.

Hassan Iquioussen, 58, has Moroccan citizenship and was ordered by French authorities to be deported to his home country. He disappeared from authorities after receiving the expulsion order for antisemitic and misogynist incitement “contrary to the values of the French Republic,” Le Monde reported.

At the beginning of September, he was officially classified as a fugitive from justice by French authorities.

An EU-wide arrest warrant was issued for the imam.

Iquioussen’s expulsion order described his offense as “a proselytizing speech interspersed with remarks inciting hatred and discrimination and carrying a vision contrary to the values ​​of the French Republic.”

Iquioussen was arrested by Belgian police and is current being held in Tournai near the French border, according to Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne.

“I am delighted that Mr. Iquioussen was arrested today by the Belgian services, whom I thank very sincerely,” French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said.

The imam has a large Youtube following on his channel with 180,000 subscribers.