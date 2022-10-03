Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday night claimed that Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is "more dangerous" than the Joint Arab List's MK Ayman Odeh.

Otzma Yehudit is currently running in a joint list with the Religious Zionism party.

"Ben-Gvir is a dangerous man," Lapid told Kikar Hashabbat. "He's more dangerous than [Ayman] Odeh. There's no chance that Odeh will convince an entire generation of Jewish youth of the righteousness of his path, there's definitely a danger that Ben-Gvir will convince young Jewish of the righteousness of his path."

"Ben-Gvir hit on the correct thing: People are scared. He uses this fear. My question is, is he the solution? What has he done in life which makes him appropriate to deal with this issue?"

Regarding his relationship with the haredi parties, Lapid told Kikar Hashabbat, "I always said that I was willing to sit with Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ), if they accept the basic principles of the government. There is no reason not to sit with them. By the way, in the campaign for a 'secular government' - I was not the one who headed the party."

Lapid also spoke about his relationship with UTJ's MK Moshe Gafni: "Between myself and Gafni there is a good relationship. By the way, even more surprisingly, between him and my father there was not a bad relationship, surrounding the missionary law, and I continued this. I have a good personal relationship with him, I want to stop the damage that you are causing him now. There is such a thing as a good personal relationship, not everything turns political."

"I say again: I do not rule out the haredim, there is only an issue of basic principles. People must understand, when something is very important to them, for religious people the principles are very important to them, I really appreciate that. They only need to understand that the things that I believe in, are very important to me. We will need to find the middle ground. Compromise is not a bad thing."