Public Security Minister Omer Barlev on Sunday evening launched a scathing attack against opposition chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and compared him to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, after Netanyahu criticized the maritime border agreement being negotiated with Lebanon.

"Netanyahu is behaving exactly like Nasrallah. What is Nasrallah doing inside Lebanon? He attacks the Lebanese government which is allegedly making concessions and allowing the State of Israel to take over Lebanon's gas deposits. Netanyahu is doing exactly the same thing here. He has no idea what is going on. The only thing he has an idea about is the years he was Prime Minister and nothing moved," Barlev wrote on Twitter.

"That's why I view this as a very, very serious matter. It's all politics meant to confuse the public and mislead them into insecurity. There is no doubt that Netanyahu is harming the security of the State of Israel with the irresponsible things he says. Not only does he not know the details, he is also misleading the public. We are not going to give up one inch of Israeli sovereignty," Barlev added.

נתניהו: "ללפיד אין מנדט למסור שטחים של ישראל" דוברות

Barlev’s comments came hours after Netanyahu blasted Prime Minister Yair Lapid, in light of the publications that Israel agreed to a new outline for the maritime border with Lebanon that includes significant concessions.

"Yair Lapid shamefully surrendered to Nasrallah's threats. He gives Hezbollah territory that belongs to the State of Israel with a huge gas reservoir that belongs to you, the citizens of Israel. He does it without a discussion in the Knesset and without a referendum. Lapid has no mandate to hand over sovereign territories to an enemy state and sovereign assets that belong to all of us," Netanyahu said.

He added, "If this illegal move goes through, it will not bind us."

Lapid responded to Netanyahu and tweeted, "Netanyahu, for 10 years you failed in trying to bring about this agreement, at least don't harm Israel's security interests and help Hezbollah with irresponsible statements."