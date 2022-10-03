Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanoa said on Sunday that the series of terrorist attacks carried out in Jenin, Shechem (Nablus) and other localities in the Palestinian Authority reflect the "escalating revolution" of the Palestinian people in response to the "break-ins" of Jews to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In an interview with Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV, Qanoa said that Hamas welcomes the attacks carried out by the "Lions' Den" group in Shechem, which were aimed at IDF soldiers and settlers.

The Lions' Den group unites terrorists from Fatah's Al-Aqsa Brigades, Islamic Jihad's Al-Quds Brigades and other terrorist organizations.

Muhammad Hamada, a spokesman for Hamas in Jerusalem, called the so-called "invasions by settlers of the Al-Aqsa Mosque" a "crime", emphasizing that the Muslim residents of Jerusalem will continue to cling to the mosque and thwart Israel's plans.

The terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria, including shooting and stabbing attacks, are carried out for the sake of protecting the Al-Aqsa Mosque, he stated.

Hamada claimed that the Israeli leadership is in a real crisis in recent times, and that in contrast the Palestinian people will not surrender and will continue to take up arms until the Al-Aqsa Mosque is liberated.

Nasser Al-Hadami, who heads the Jerusalem Committee for the Resistance against Judaism, told Al-Aqsa TV that the blowing of the shofar at the foot of the Al-Aqsa Mosque is "blatant provocation and a crime," and noted that "in the coming days there will be large explosions in all the cities of occupied Palestine."