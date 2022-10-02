MK Yoav Galant (Likud) spoke on Sunday evening at a conference at the Air Force Base in Herzliya, where he commented on the maritime border agreement being negotiated between Israel and Lebanon.

"There are 120 billion cubic meters in rough estimates, this is our gas consumption for a decade, it's a serious thing, a third of the Tamar reservoir. The main thing is that the procedure must work according to law," Gallant stated.

"The law stated that when it comes to the issue of handing over territory to a sovereign, it must go through the Knesset. It cannot be done underground. I suggested that this Attorney General accompany all governments forever - whatever the government requests, she does," he continued.

Lapid earlier on Sunday argued that ceding natural gas reserves to Lebanon as part of the maritime border deal would help the country become independent of Tehran, and ultimately curb the strength of groups like Hezbollah.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz expressed concern over the emerging deal, after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah hailed Israeli concessions as a sign of Lebanese victory.

“I am deeply troubled that Biden officials pressured our Israeli allies to hand over their territory to the Iran-controlled terrorist group Hezbollah,” Cruz tweeted. “Another topic for the next Republican Congress to investigate.”

Galant also commented in his remarks on Sunday on Prime Minister Yair Lapid's statement at the UN that Israel agrees to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"I have a deep disagreement with Lapid, not politically, but professionally and about the conclusions drawn from the assessment of the situation. Whoever assured us that the alternative is two states side by side in peace and tranquility, lied," he said.

"It does not pass any test, and will not pass any test. It did not work in the partition agreements, it has never been the right solution all along and I say that it is impossible to maintain a situation like this in the space between the Jordan and the sea."