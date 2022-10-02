Activists gathered in front of the home of Jewish Home Knesset candidate Nitsana Darshan-Leitner in Hashmonaim, north of Jerusalem, on Sunday, demanding that she does not waste right-wing votes.

According to the activists, who call themselves the "You Don't Have a Mandate" organization, recent polls show that if Jewish Home were to pull out of the race there will be no chance that right-wing votes would be wasted and a nationalist government will surely be formed.

The activists say that the demonstration in front of the Leitner residence is just the beginning of their organization's activism and in the coming days, the activists intend on expanding their activism and enlisting hundreds of yeshiva students as volunteers.

Walla published a document stating the organization's work practices, which include: demonstrations in front of candidates' homes, infiltration of speaking engagements, and applying public pressure.

"You Don't Have a Mandate" stated: "This evening's protest in front of the home of Nitsana Darshan-Leitner is the first step before the incoming wave that will wash over the members of Yamina and Jewish Home. We are to remind them that they are putting the state of Israel in danger by burning right-wing votes. We won't rest until the members of the list will pull out of the race."