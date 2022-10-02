Samaria residents will gather on Sunday evening at the Shomron Area Brigade square by the entrance to the Arab city of Shechem (Nablus), they intend to block access to the city in protest of the recent uptick in terror and shooting attacks.

Samaria local council chairman Yossi Dagan will demand that the government launch a military operation in the Palestinian territories, similar to the 2002 Operation Defensive Shield, to stop the growth of terror affecting the entire country.

"Today there was a shooting in Samaria, two weeks ago a terrorist was caught with a gun in Tel Aviv, before that there was a terrorist in Jerusalem, the whole country is one front, we have to bring this situation to an end, we can't let the terror nests grow, we are going back to 2000, the government needs to launch Operation Defensive Sheild 2, every terror attack is a miracle, its a miracle that we aren't in a marathon of funerals, we will stop being silent and we demand security, today it happened by us, tomorrow its anywhere else in the country. The public needs to get out of its indifference and demand safety.

The bus driver and taxi driver who survived Sunday morning's shooting attack on the way to Elon Moreh are expected to speak at the protest.

An official announcement from the Samaria Regional Council stated: "In recent weeks we have experienced a new wave of terror, watch out while driving. Shots were fired and rocks were thrown at vehicles. Our lives are not worthless, we aren't fourth-class citizens in this country! No one stays home! Today at 5:00 PM, rally at Shomron Area Brigade square, we will close the entrance to Shechem. In attendance: rabbis, the local council chairman, community leaders, and residents, in protest of the lawlessness! And to demand that the minister of defense launches a military offensive: Operation Defensive Shield 2, to collect the weapons and return the roadblocks. To show leadership against the wave of terror. We won't stay indifferent. Everyone is coming!"

Earlier on Sunday, Moshe Fuah, a teacher from Elon Moreh went out to block the road leading out of the nearby Arab city of Shechem (Nablus), in protest against orders issued by the IDF to refrain from setting up roadblocks preventing free passage to Arabs leaving or entering Shechem, even following the attack. "We can't let this pass in silence," he told Hakol Hayehudi. "This attack happened on the road that I myself use every single weekday. Here, this morning, they tried to kill Jews. We can't let the situation continue like this. We can't let them kill us!"