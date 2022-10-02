A female prison guard at Ramon prison was wounded Sunday when a Palestinian Arab woman from Nablus who was visiting her brother in the prison stabbed her with a pair of scissors.

The 23-year-old terrorist was arrested by prison service personnel and transferred to the police for questioning.

The terrorist came to Ramon Prison to visit her brother. She took out scissors during the security check procedure and stabbed the guard.

The guard and another officer fought back and prevented her from carrying out her intention of further harming the prison's staff.

Moshe Zarihan, commander of the Dimona police station, said that "from a preliminary investigation of the stabbing incident in the prison, there is a suspicion that the background is terrorist in nature and we have started investigative operations accordingly."