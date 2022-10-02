Six residents of Nazareth were arrested were arrested in recent weeks on suspicion of planning to carry out attacks on behalf of the ISIS terrorist organization in Israel, it was cleared for publication Sunday morning.

The six were arrested following a joint investigation of the Shabak and Israel Police.

The arrested are: Muhammad Ihab Suleiman - 25 years old, known to the security forces for his past activities related to Daesh, Aa Afar Suleiman - 21 years old, Moaman Nijam, 20 years old, Ahmed Belal Suleiman, 18 years old, Jahad Bakr, 20 years old. Another minor was also arrested whose name and age are prohibited from publication.

According to the Shabak investigation, the suspects consumed ISIS content online, in a way that led to a deep identification on their part with the terrorist organization's ideals. They decided to carry out a terrorist attack on behalf of the organization.

The suspects met secretly and planned to carry out attacks in various ways, with the main target of the attack being a Muslim high school in Nazareth, which, according to the suspects, "operates in the manner of the 'infidels'."

It also emerged from the investigation that the suspects planned various attacks and worked to locate targets for the attack, such as a busy bus stop in a city in the north of the country, a police station in the vicinity of their residence, woods where Jews hang out, and more. In addition, it emerged that they worked to obtain weapons and tried to recruit more in order to promote their security activities.

The Shabak said that the exposure of the cell is a significant countermeasure which sheds light on the influence of the ISIS terrorist organization in Israel, which has inspired attacks by Israeli citizens in Beer Sheva, Hadera and Jerusalem in March 2022.

"The terrorist organization continues to work tirelessly to spread its ideology among the citizens of the State of Israel and its residents and, among other things, works to recruit them through propaganda distributed on the Internet, including on social networks, with the aim of promoting terrorist activity in Israel," the Shabak said.

Indictments will be filed against the six today by the North District Prosecutor's Office, charging them with the offenses of conspiracy to commit terrorism, preparation for a terrorist act, conspiracy to trade in illegal drugs, and membership in a terrorist organization. A request was also submitted for their arrest until the end of the legal proceedings.