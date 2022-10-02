Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday commented on the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in Iranian police custody, saying it was a "vague incident" that was being exploited against Tehran, AFP reported.

The death of Amini, who died in mid-September following her arrest by the country's morality police, has sparked a wave of street violence.

In a speech on Saturday, Nasrallah said that her death, in circumstances he said remained unclear, was being exploited to incite the protests.

"The Iranian state is a target and so any incident is exploited... to incite against this state," Nasrallah said.

"This vague incident was exploited and people took to the streets," he said, referring to Amini's death.

The Hezbollah chief added that the protests rocking the country do not reflect the true will of the Iranian people who he said are loyal to their leadership.

Iran "is stronger than ever and will not be affected," he said, according to AFP.

Protests were held across Iran for a 15th consecutive night on Friday, despite a bloody crackdown that activists say has claimed more than 80 lives.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday condemned the "chaos" sparked by the wave of women-led protests over Amini’s death.

"Those who took part in the riots must be dealt with decisively, this is the demand of the people," said Raisi, adding, "People's safety is the red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran and no one is allowed to break the law and cause chaos.”

"The enemy has targeted national unity and wants to pit people against each other," said Raisi, who accused the United States of stoking the unrest.