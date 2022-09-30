A swastika found Thursday on the campus of Sacramento State was the third instance of the Nazi symbol discovered on the college’s grounds this month, according to officials.

The swastika and the phrase ‘White pride nationwide’ were drawn on a campus sign, KCRA reported.

"I am saddened and disgusted to share that today an employee reported that another swastika has been found, this time defacing a sign in the Arboretum with the symbol and the words, 'White pride nationwide,'" Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen said in a statement.

The Arboretum sign was removed by college staff so that it could be cleaned, Nelsen added.

Sacramento State police have launched an investigation into the incident.

"We must continuously and vociferously condemn hate speech and hate symbols. This type of defacement is deeply troubling and hurtful and does not reflect the caring community that we want and need to be," Nelsen said.

The previous two swastikas found on Sacramento State’s campus this month included a “fairly large” swastika discovered on a nearby street and a swastika on a classroom wall.

Swastikas have also been found recently at UC Davis and other university campuses in the area.

A Sacramento golf course was also defaced with antisemitic graffiti earlier in the month.

According to watchdog group StopAntisemitism, the individuals responsible carved the letters “F JEW” and a swastika into the grass of the Sacramento County golf course.