עשרות מפגינים חסמו את צומת יפו-שרי ישראל איציק ברנדווין

Dozens of haredi demonstrators blocked an intersection on Jaffa street in Jerusalem in protest against the arrest of a man who is being charged with deserting the IDF by attempting to leave the country ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

The protesters sat down on the road and some started dancing in the center of the intersection while refusing to leave the place.

Police forces are on the scene and are working to restore order and evacuate the protesters. Traffic police are directing the motorists to alternative routes.

credit: ערוץ 7

