MK Samy Abu Shahadeh, who chairs the Balad Party, believes that Prime Minister Yair Lapid should stand trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague because of the “crimes” he is committing in his policies in Judea and Samaria.

"Lapid's election campaign goes through a bloody campaign and field trials and war crimes in Jenin and Nablus (Shechem). We warned about this after his two-state speech [at the UN]," tweeted Abu Shahadeh.

He claimed that the Israeli counterterrorism activity in Judea and Samaria is a pillar of the election campaign, and by implication of Yair Lapid and his Yesh Atid party.

"This is how it is in a society that has mostly deteriorated towards the extreme right. Crimes and field trials are necessary in the war for votes," wrote Abu Shahadeh.

Due to this, the Balad chairman stated that "the place of such Prime Ministers is in The Hague and not in the UN."