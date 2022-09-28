Internal polls in the Arab parties published today (Wednesday) reveal that the Arab parties are polling just above the electoral threshold, with one of them polling below the threshold.

According to the data published by the journalist Muhammad Majadala, the Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al parties barely clear the electoral threshold. In contrast, the Balad party falls below the threshold and will not make it into the next Knesset.

According to the polls, voter turnout among the Israeli Arab population is expected to be 43%.

Balad split from the Joint Arab List earlier this month over disagreements on the list's sixth spot. The splitting of the Joint List is expected to lower overall Arab turnout in the upcoming election for the 25th Knesset in November.