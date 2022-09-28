A new book claims that former President Donald Trump came close to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House roles by tweeting the news.

According to the book, authored by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump brought up firing Ivanka and Kushner, who worked at senior White House aides, during a meeting with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and counsel Don McGahn.

Trump was allegedly close to tweeting that Ivanka and Jared were leaving their White House jobs when Kelly convinced him to forgo the tweet and instead speak to them in person, Heberman’s book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” detailed.

That conversation never took place, the book said. Instead, Ivanka Trump and Kushner continued to work for the duration of the Trump administration.

However, the book added that Trump routinely belittled Kushner during the administration, especially his mannerisms, once describing him as “sound[ing] like a child” after his 2017 Congressional testimony.