A Jewish Home billboard in the central city of Givat Shmuel was vandalized, with the vandalism focused specifically on the party's female candidates.

"The Jewish Home condemns the vandalism of the billboards and the erasure of women on the billboard placed in Givat Shmuel," a party statement said. "The Jewish Home is proud of its feminine right-wing power, which leads the party, and of its fair representation."

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who heads the Jewish Home, said, "I am proud to be the first woman in history who heads a right-wing party. No one can divert myself or my friends in the party from the path."

"Whoever erases women's faces from signs also erases their voices and their important representation in the Knesset."

Givat Shmuel Mayor Yossi Brodny, who is Shaked's number two, said, "The city of Givat Shmuel rejects this criminal act. This certainly does not represent the city's residents. I am proud of the women who are leading the Jewish Home list."