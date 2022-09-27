Labor party activists, led by Ramat Gan deputy mayor attorney Roy Barzilai, submitted a complaint to the police against an Otzma Yehudit party campaign billboard which they call "racist and violent." The sign contains pictures of Arab politicians and the phrase "May our adversaries be removed," referring to the prayer with those words recited on Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year).

The complaint cites that the billboard violates article 144 of the penal code, which prohibits incitement of racism and violence. Deputy mayor Barzilai also reached out to the CEO of the Ramat Gan municipality and the signage supervisor, requesting that they reconsider the posting of the billboards.

"The residents of Ramat Gan denounce the hateful and inciteful signs that were placed at the entrance to our city. The country's Arab citizens are not our enemies, even if we disagree with them. Not only does the sign hurt the public's feelings, it also is a dangerous call to action, and we are fighting for its immediate removal," claims Barzilai. The poster referred only to anti-Zionist Arab politicians.

MK Gilad Kariv adds that Deputy Mayor Barzilai "represents the clear stance of the majority of Ramat Gan's residents, who are disgusted by the racism that Itamar Ben-Gvir and his partners spread. The hateful campaign, led by them, that is flooding the country calls for a strong response, and Labor is bent on standing up against it in every town and city across the country".