One hundred babies were born on Rosh Hshanah, the Jewish New Year, at Shaare Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. 51 girls were born and 49 boys were born.

The first baby of the year was born weighing 3.8 kilograms after the arrival of Hodia and Asher Klein from the Kiryat Yuval neighborhood in Jerusalem. The Klein couple immigrated to Israel seven years ago from France. This is the birth of their second son, whom they chose to have at Shaare Zedek.

"At first I didn't want to miss the holiday, but my mother, who came especially for the holiday from France, was with me in the delivery room when the holiday arrived. The lovely staff made sure that we held the Rosh Hashanah service in the delivery room. It was a special and uplifting experience, even for my mother who didn't get to be at the first birth. The staff at the delivery room was charming and attentive and within an hour of the end of the service my second son was born, a gift for Rosh Hashanah," Hodia Klein said.

Prof. Sorina Grisaru, Director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Shaare Tzedek, said that "a new year is a new beginning and there is no greater happiness than starting a new year with a new baby in the family. We are happy for the joy of the families and are proud of our dedicated teams who at any time and on any holiday are ready to provide the best medical care. Happy New Year to all families."