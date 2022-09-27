Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, the Egyptian preacher who was considered one of the leading Muslim lawmakers and leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood movement died on Monday at the age of 96.

Al-Qaradawi, who was sentenced to death in his home country, lived out his final years in Qatar. For years, the cleric gave religious justification to the execution of terror attacks on Israel and against Jews all over the world.

Al-Qaradawi hosted shows on Al-Jazeera and publicized his doctrine through his website IslamOnline.

While he did condemn the September 11 terror attacks, he would continuously express support for attacks perpetrated by Palestinian Arabs, even if they were against civilians.