15 people were murdered yesterday (Monday) and 24 were injured in a shooting at a school in Izhevsk, Russia. According to the news agencies in the country, an unidentified man entered the school with a weapon, opened fire on the students and teachers - and then killed himself.

The news agencies in Russia added that the dead were students, teachers and security guards who were there. It was also reported that the injured are 22 children and another 2 adults.

A similar case occurred a year ago at a university in Siberia when a student armed with a firearm murdered six people at the university in the city of Perm and injured at least 24 other people.