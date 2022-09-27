The police and ISA (Shin Bet) are trying to locate the terrorist who placed an obstacle on the train tracks between Acre and Karmiel, near road 85 in the northern region.

Last night (Monday) the police announced the case and the arrest of a suspect, an Israeli Arab who lives in a village near Acre. However, after being questioned by the ISA, it was decided to release the suspect.

According to the suspicion, the purpose behind placing the obstacle was for the train to derail during its first trip after Rosh Hashanah. Most of the details of the investigation are still prohibited from publication. Last night, the police stated in their statement that there were no casualties and no damage was caused as a result of the barrier being placed.