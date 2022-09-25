British Prime Minister Liz Truss wished the Jewish people Shana Tova on the occasion of the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown on Sunday evening.

“As Jewish families come together to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, it is a moment of renewal,” Truss said in a video she released.

“This new year brings a new government and a new era for our country. As Prime Minister, I promise to champion our Jewish community,” she vowed.

“I am determined to stamp out antisemitism. I will be a staunch friend of Israel, and I will always be on your side.”

“In that spirit, let me wish you all Shana Tova,” concluded Truss.

