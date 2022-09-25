On the eve of the Jewish new year, the number of Jews worldwide stands at approximately 15.3 million compared to 15.2 million in the previous year, according to newly released statistics from The Jewish Agency for Israel.



Among the global Jewish population, the number of Jews in Israel is 7,080,000 (compared to 6,950,00 in the previous year), while about 8.25 million live outside Israel (including approximately 6 million in the United States). The updated estimates by Professor Sergio Della Pergola of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem will be published in the American Jewish Year Book 2022.



The numbers include those who define themselves as Jews and who do not identify with another religion. When also including those who are eligible for Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return, the global total rises to 25.5 million people, of which 7.5 million are in Israel and 18 million live outside Israel. There are 500,000 Israelis entitled to citizenship under the Law of Return who are not registered as Jews at Israel’s Population Authority.



The proportion of Jews living in Israel out of all the Jews in the world stands at 46.2%, an increase of one percent over the previous year. The estimated number of Jews in the U.S. remains stable, in accordance with in-depth analysis of the most recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.



The following are updated estimated Jewish population figures from additional countries as of January 2022, reflecting the core Jewish community and not those eligible for Aliyah under the Law of Return:



France: 442,000

Canada: 394,000

United Kingdom: 292,000

Argentina: 173,000

Russia: 145,000

Australia: 118,200

Germany: 118,000

Brazil: 91,000

South Africa: 51,000

Hungary: 46,500

Ukraine: 40,000

Mexico: 40,000

The Netherlands: 29,700

Belgium: 28,000

Italy: 27,000

Switzerland: 18,800

Uruguay: 16,300

Chile: 15,800

Sweden: 14,900

Turkey: 14,300

Spain: 12,900

Austria: 10,300

Panama: 10,000



*The number of people waiting to make Aliyah to Israel from Ethiopia is estimated at several thousand.



The Hebrew calendar year 5782 also saw the largest number of olim (immigrants) in 20 years, with The Jewish Agency, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, assisting 60,000 immigrants from 93 countries in making Aliyah (immigration to Israel).



According to Jewish Agency data for the period between September 1, 2021, and September 1, 2022, 26,000 olim arrived from Russia; 14,000 olim from Ukraine — most arriving on Jewish Agency rescue operations during the war; 3,800 from the U.S. and Canada, with assistance from Nefesh B’Nefesh; 2,500 from France; 1,600 from Belarus; 1,450 olim from Ethiopia were reunited with their relatives in Israel as part of Operation Tzur Israel; 1,100 from Argentina; 600 from the United Kingdom; 500 from South Africa and 400 from Brazil.



Jewish Agency data also shows that over a quarter of the past year's olim were young people between ages 18-35. About 5,500 of these young olim, including hundreds of professionals from fields where there is a labor shortage in Israel, participated in special Jewish Agency programs that help them integrate into the job market and institutions of higher education. Another 2,200 young olim serving in the IDF while their families remain abroad (lone soldiers) received support from the Wings program.