Lapid does not rule out having Tibi, Odeh as partners

Prime Minister and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid does not rule out including members of the Hadash and Ta'al parties as partners in the next coalition.

In an interview with Yediot Aharonot, Lapid was asked if Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh could be partners in forming a coalition and replied: "The Joint List has been saying all these years that she will not sit in the government, and indeed it will not sit in the government. I have no problem with them recommending us, I have no problem with their cooperation for the benefit of the Arab public in the Knesset, we've done it all these years - all Israeli governments have done it all these years, we've done it even less than Netanyahu did it. And it's not a rule."

When asked why Ra'am was able to be part of the coalition and not the Joint List, he replied: "Because Ra'am wanted to be part of the government from day one, and came with a completely civil agenda, and indeed they are an important part of our coalition."

He was also asked if, in the event that Hadash and Tal changed direction and said they wanted to represent Arab society at the civil level, would they become partners. "I don't answer hypothetical questions."

Journalist Yuval Karni pressed him and said that he wanted to know if Lapid saw them as potential partners on any level. "On the level of principle, all the questions concerning how we will form a government - I will answer you when we know what the actual results are," Lapid replied.