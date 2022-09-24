דימונה: מתפלל נרצח מחוץ לבית הכנסת דוברות המשטרה

Eliyahu Hazan, a 59-year-old resident of the southern city of Dimona, was murdered Saturday evening after stepping out of the synagogue for a moment.

The incident took place just outside the synagogue on the city's Yetziat Europa Street, after Hazan stepped out to tell off a person who was yelling inappropriate comments during prayers.

The suspected stabber, who is believed to suffer mental health issues, yelled inappropriate comments outside the synagogue during the evening prayer, minutes before Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) ended.

Hazan, who had been praying in the synagogue, had stepped out to ask the man to stop disturbing the worshipers.

The 49-year-old suspect stabbed Hazan once in the waist, causing his death.

Following a situational assessment, the deputy commander of the Negev Region tasked the central Negev unit with the investigation of the incident.