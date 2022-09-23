Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was presented with the Shofar Award at the Israel Heritage Foundation Dinner that recently took place.

The award, that symbolizes being a shofar to the State of Israel, and was awarded to Pompeo for his support and being a leading light for Israel.

The event was in celebration of the New Year and also featured Congressman Jefferson Van Drew of New Jersey.

Dr. Joseph Frager, Israel Heritage Foundation Executive Vice President, said about Pompeo:

“The man loves Israel, he loves how the Israelis operate. He's a great defender of Israel. He wants to bring America back. He's the right man for the job in America. His time is now. America deserves him and and he deserves America.”

“Secretary Pompeo showed his love for Israel, the threats that are facing America, and outlined a strategy of how to handle them going forward,” said Jonathan Burkan, IHF Dinner co-Chairman, US Holocaust Memorial Museum Board Member.

“We had a wonderful wonderful half an hour presentation from Mike Pompeo, the [former] Secretary of State,” added Dr. Stephen Soloway, Israel Heritage Foundation President.

“Very very pro-capitalism, very pro-United States, very pro-Israel. He was tackling the problems around the world and how the US should be more involved and how the current Administration is failing us and failing the world really because everything that fails the world will fail us and vice versa and he explained how the Israeli-United States connection can only strengthen each country and we must have a unified United States-Israel. Each country needs the other to protect the world from self-destruction and he outlined this so meticulously. He's a brilliant man it was wonderful to hear him speak, it was wonderful to see him.”

The event was attended by: Rabbi David Katz - IHF Executive Director, Dr. Joseph Frager - Executive Vice President, Holocaust survivor Jerry Wartski - IHF Honorary President, Dr. Stephen Soloway - IHF President, Commissioner Sam Nahmias - IHF Dinner Co-Chairman, Jonathan Burkan - Board Member of US Holocaust Memorial Museum & IHF Dinner Co-Chairman, Rabbi Micheal Melnicke - Nursing home administrator, ambassador & chaplain, New Jersey State Assemblymember Beth Sawyer, Simcha Eichenstein - member of the New York State Assembly, NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, Joel Eisdorfer - Senior advisor to Mayor Eric Adams and the first Hasidic Jew to join the administration’s senior staff, Yidel Perlstein - the Orthodox chair. of Community Board 12 in Brooklyn NY, Brock Pierce - entrepreneur, impact investor, and philanthropist, Dr. Gene Berkovich - MD, Diagnostic Radiology Specialist, Sarah Hunt - CEO and co-founder of the Rainey Center, Christine Heathman - CEO at Glymed Plus.