Terrorist who carried out shooting attack is arrested

In a joint operation by Shabak (Israel Security Agency) and the IDF, approximately one week ago a Hamas terror cell guided by Hamas terrorists from Gaza was arrested.

Members of the terror cell carried out a shooting attack on Israeli vehicles near the Arab village of Einabus in Samaria.

Earlier this month, terrorists opened fire on two Israeli vehicles between the Einabus Junction and the Beita Junction near Huwara and Shechem (Nablus). Israeli citizens were sitting in the vehicles, and one of them was lightly wounded by shrapnel and evacuated to the hospital.

At the scene of the terror attack were 11 nine-millimeter bullet casings which had been fired towards the vehicles. After extensive efforts by security forces, a number of suspects who had connected themselves to the attack during their Shabak interrogations were arrested.

An interrogation of the suspects is ongoing but from all the existing information, the cell seems to be a Hamas military cell which was guided by Hamas terrorists in Gaza and which was responsible for carrying out the attack. During the Shabak investigation, weapons and ammunition used to carry out the attack were confiscated.

At the same time, a 16-year-old terrorist suspected of involvement in a shooting attack on the town of Carmel in Mount Hebron was arrested. The suspect, a resident of Al Zubeidat, connected himself to the terror attack during his interrogation and the weapon which he used to carry out the attack was confiscated. The investigation is ongoing.