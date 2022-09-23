A new poll conducted by Panels Politics for Maariv's weekend paper showed that if elections were held today, the Likud would rise by two Knesset seats to 33 seats.

Following Likud is Yesh Atid, which would lose one seat, dropping to 24 Knesset seats.

National Unity and Religious Zionism would win 12 seats each, tied for third-largest in the Knesset.

Sephardic-haredi Shas would win eight seats, and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would win seven seats.

Labor is expected to rise from five seats to six seats, while Meretz would remain stable with five. Yisrael Beytenu would drop one seat, from six seats to five seats.

The Hadash-Ta'al party - all that remains of the Joint Arab List - would drop from six seats to four seats, and the United Arab List (Ra'am) would retain its current four.

Balad, the fourth Arab party, would not pass the electoral threshold, nor would Hadar Mukhtar's party or the Jewish Home.

Divided into blocs, the Likud-led bloc would win 60 Knesset seats, while the opposing bloc would win 56. The remaining four seats belong to Hadash-Ta'al, whcih does not join any government.