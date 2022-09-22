Be careful when stick your hands out of the window of your Tesla.

The EV automaker announced on that it was recalling around 1.1 million vehicles in the US due to the potential that your fingers can become snagged in the window as it is automatically rolling up, the Associated Press reported.

Tesla wrote in documents published Thursday by US safety regulators that the sensors in the automatic window closing system in its cars may not react appropriately after detecting an obstruction and may close anyway.

The issue is especially problematic for fingers sticking out of the window.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration described the flaw as a violation of federal safety standards for automatic windows.

Tesla announced that an online software update would fix the issue.

The recall involves certain models made between 2017 and 2022.

Tesla said it first noticed the problem in August. It said in the document that as of September 16, it was not aware of any injuries due to the problem.