"Interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid this evening intends to announce his support for a 'Palestinian' state," Ne'eman said.

"The establishment of such an entity would be a disaster. What the Prime Minister does or does not support is irrelevant and illegitimate. It's just talk."

Ne'eman added: "At the same time, Lapid's Defense Minister [Benny] Gantz (National Unity) is carrying out actions which are more dangerous: a building freeze in Judea and Samaria, along with checkpoints at crossings which cause major traffic backups for Jews, and a disruption to a normal lifestyle throughout our areas."

"At the end of the day, when you connect words with actions, it is understood that we are talking about a leftist government whose time in power must come to an end."

Ne'eman made his comments at a protest tent outside the home of Defense Minister Gantz. Ne'eman and other Yesha leaders have been protesting against the excessive traffic jams on the roads of Judea and Samaria, caused by the mismanagement of checkpoints at the various crossings to Jerusalem.