British Prime MInister Liz Truss has told Prime Minister Yair Lapid she is reviewing moving the British embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Truss discussed the possible move with Lapid during the leaders’ meeting at the United Nations summit in New York.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Truss informed Lapid "about her review of the current location of the British Embassy in Israel".

Truss initially pledged to review moving the embassy to Jerusalem last month, when she was running for the leadership of the Conservative Party. She made the pledge in a letter to the Conservative Friends of Israel.

Truss said she understood the "importance and sensitivity" over its location.

Former US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocated the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May of 2018.

Following Trump’s announcement, Guatemala also relocated its embassy to Jerusalem. Paraguay moved its embassy to Jerusalem as well, but Paraguayan President Mario Abdo later reversed the previous administration’s decision and said his country’s embassy would move back to Tel Aviv.

Romania, Moldova, and Honduras both announced plans to relocate their countries’ embassies in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, though Honduras has since said it is considering moving the embassy back to Tel Aviv.

Hungary, meanwhile, opened a trade office in western Jerusalem in 2019.