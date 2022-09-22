Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the United Nations on Wednesday that Ukraine wants "just punishment" for the crime Russia had committed against his nation, Reuters reported.

In a pre-recorded address to the UN General Assembly, Zelenskyy said Kyiv had a five-point plan to establish a durable peace, but rejected any suggestion that his country should adopt neutrality.

He also ruled out any peace proposal other than the plan proposed by Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said his five non-negotiable conditions for peace included punishment for Russian aggression, restoration of Ukraine's security, and territorial integrity and security guarantees.

"This is the first item of our peace formula. Comprehensive item. Punishment," he said, adding, "Punishment for the crime of aggression. Punishment for violation of borders and territorial integrity. Punishment that must be in place until the internationally recognized border is restored."

"What is NOT in our formula? Neutrality. Those who speak of neutrality, when human values and peace are under attack, mean something else," continued Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian President ruled out "that the settlement can happen on a different basis than the Ukrainian peace formula. The further the Russian terror reaches, the less likely it is that anyone in the world will agree to sit at one table with them."

Zelenskyy’s speech came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will begin a partial mobilization, with reservists to be called in for army service.

The Russian President vowed to “liberate” the Donbas province of eastern Ukraine, and laid out plans for the formal annexation of areas captured from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February.

Later on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden accused Putin of making "reckless" nuclear threats in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Biden condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying the war "shamelessly violated the core tenets" of the UN charter. He called the conflict a "brutal needless war, a war chosen by one man, to be very blunt."

"Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened, but no one threatened Russia and no one other than Russia sought conflict," he said.

He further accused Putin of making "overt nuclear threats against Europe in reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the non-proliferation regime."