This week's edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast focuses on the universal reset of Rosh Hashanah, birthday of Adam and time of momentous judgement - and joyous awakening - for all his descendants. Rosh Hashanah isn’t just for Israel, but for the whole world…so how do we prepare for it? How do we observe these sacred days, and get the most out of this powerful spiritual opportunity?

Warmest wishes and blessings from Rabbi Chaim Richman, Jim Long and everyone at Jerusalem Lights to all, for a Good and Sweet New Year.