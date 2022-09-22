Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss, during his diplomatic visit to New York.

The Prime Minister expressed his deepest condolences, on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Israel, on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Lapid congratulated Prime Minister Truss on taking office, and expressed confidence that under their leadership, ties between Israel and the United Kingdom will reach new heights in various fields, in particular the economy, innovation and security.

Lapid emphasized to Truss the necessity of avoiding further compromises with Iran, and further emphasized that Israel’s expectation is the advancement of a longer and stronger deal that will provide a response to the full range of threats stemming from Iran.

The leaders also discussed the continued deepening of bilateral ties, and instructed their teams to quickly advance negotiations on a free trade agreement.

Lapid, who will speak on Thursday before the United Nations General Assembly, has held several meetings with world leaders during his visit to New York.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister met with Jordanian King Abdullah II. The two leaders discussed the security situation in Judea and Samaria, which has seen a number of terrorist attacks in recent months.

Lapid also held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, marking the first time since 2008 that an Israeli Prime Minister has met the Turkish President.