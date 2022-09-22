Defense Minister Benny Gantz stressed on Wednesday that Israel will not receive any dictates from Iran or its terrorist proxies in the region.

Speaking at a ceremony in the town of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, Gantz commented on the security situation on the northern border and said, “Iran is trying to arm its proxies in Syria with weapons that harm it and turn it into a terrorist state, and the citizens of Syria are the ones who pay the price.”

“Iran, through Hezbollah, is trying to buy Lebanon by supplying fuel, repairing the electricity system and building power plants. Lebanon's energy dependence on Iran could eventually lead to the establishment of Iranian bases on Lebanese soil and the destabilization of the region - and the citizens of Lebanon are the ones who will pay the price.”

“I would like to emphasize, the State of Israel has not received and will not receive dictates from Iran, nor its shipments, nor from terrorist organizations,” he stressed.

“This is true regarding the gas production from the Karish rig, which will begin on time, this is true regarding our freedom of action in the face of any threat to the citizens of Israel that develops at the border, and beyond,” added Gantz.

“At the same time, as we have done over the years, we will continue to reach out to agreements that will help the prosperity of the region, and offer humanitarian aid to the citizens. They are not the enemy - but rather the terrorist organizations operating under the auspices of the regimes,” he concluded.