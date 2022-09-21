Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett slammed Prime Minister Yair Lapid for his intention to declare his support for the establishment of a Palestinian state in his address to the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow.

"The path I led as prime minister was not to quarrel with the whole world unnecessarily, but also not to fold unnecessarily. There is no place or logic to re-introduce the idea of ​​a Palestinian state," Bennett said.

"The government under my leadership had quite a few political achievements: we maintained good and warm relations with the Biden administration, we enjoyed a year of flourishing relations with European countries, we deepened relations with Arab countries, near and far, and all this - without concessions in Judea and Samaria, concessions that will undoubtedly endanger the security of the State of Israel.

"The wisdom is not to quarrel with the whole world for the sake of quarreling, and on the other hand, not to part with our possessions in order to be nice and find favor in the eyes of the nations of the world. The wisdom is to stand up for our interests, our security, explain our position convincingly, and maintain good relations with the countries of the world.

"You have to say things as they are: there is no room for another state between the sea and the Jordan. Not only because of our right to the land. Even on a practical level, there is no possibility or scope for a political move with the Palestinians.

"By the way, who are we talking about when we talk about Palestinians? About Hamas, which is supported by the majority of Palestinians? About Islamic Jihad? About Abbas who in his free time denies the Holocaust and pays murderers? They themselves are deeply conflicted and light years away from being able to govern.

"Therefore, empty slogans like "two states" should remain in the 90s, along with many other fads that have faded away.

"History has proven that any area we evacuate - immediately turns into a nest of terror. The citizens of Israel have been under the threat of missiles and rockets from Hamas from Gaza for years. We will not need a similar threat to the heart of the country from Judea and Samaria.

"There are enough countries in the region that export terrorism and instability. There is no need to create another one, none. The government under my leadership did what seemed impossible: maintained a good and positive spirit in front of the world, while pushing back pressures and jealously guarding the safety of the citizens of Israel and our country.

"The year is 2022, not 1993. The true friends of the State of Israel do not expect us to compromise on our security and our future. There is no reason to volunteer for that," Bennet concluded.