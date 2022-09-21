New York Attorney General Letitia James sued former President Donald Trump and his company on Wednesday, claiming both were involved in business fraud related to luxury properties in three cities.

James filed the suit in New York State court as the end result of a three year civil investigation by her office into Trump and the Trump Organization, the Associated Press reported.

Other defendants in the case are Trump’s three children, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump and two Trump Organization executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

“Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself, and cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us,” James said at a Wednesday press conference.

The attorney general’s office has been investigating Trump for fraudulent property evaluations on financial statements provided to banks and tax officials for over three years.

James, a Democrat, accused Trump of inflating property values to create the allure of being a billionaire while devaluing property values for tax reasons.

In August, Trump testified under oath as part of the investigation.

His testimony took place only days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida in a separate federal investigation.

“In New York City tonight. Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history!” Trump posted on Truth Social before testifying. “My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!”

In January, Trump unsuccessfully asked a federal judge in New York to end the civil investigation, alleging it was a “targeted attack against a political adversary.”

A month earlier, Trump sued James in federal court over her investigation into the way Trump Organization valued its real estate portfolio.

"Letitia James has displayed a shocking irreverence for her prosecutorial ethics and has routinely exploited her position to malign the former president by turning an unfounded investigation into a public spectacle," Trump’s December motion said.

James responded by accusing Trump of using delay tactics to stall the investigation.

“Today’s filing is neither focused on the facts nor the law – rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General’s political agenda. It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place. We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the Attorney General’s meritless claims,” said Trump attorney Alina Habba on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.