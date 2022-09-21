In Malmö, the third largest city in Sweden that has always been ruled by the Social Democrats, there is the famous spiral skyscraper designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava. Inspired by a human torso, the work wants to symbolize the dozens of ethnic groups who live in cities in brotherhood in a multicultural embrace... In the 1970s, the Jewish community had five thousand members: today there are fewer than five hundred left.

Leo Kramar is a 96-year-old writer and teacher. With false documents, the Jew Leo managed to survive the Nazi deportations by escaping to South Moravia. His father and several relatives were murdered in Auschwitz. Kramar wrote a letter on the situation of Jews in Sweden reported by the major newspaper Svenska Dagbladet. Here is his letter:

“I live outside Malmö, a city with 50,000 Muslims, most of them with roots in the Middle East. We cannot ignore the situation in which the Jews find themselves here, because the synagogue has to be guarded, because the seat of the community looks like a fortress, because the Jews don't dare go out with a kippa, because people spit on the rabbi in the street, because the Jewish teachers are harassed at school, because Malmö Jews emigrate. Since getting my head bloodied by the Communist police in February 1948, I have not suffered as much violence as in Malmö, when in a demonstration for peace in the Middle East we were pelted with stones and bottles by a roaring crowd with Palestinian flags. It is natural that Malmö's Social Democratic majority did not stop anti-Semitism in the city. Between 80 to 90 percent of voters in areas with high immigrant density vote for Social Democrats. This is what the situation of Jews in Sweden looks like today ”.

Petter Ljunggren, a journalist who wanted to test the lives of Jews in Malmö, wore a kippa and a necklace with the Star of David. The result is a one-hour television documentary entitled "Hating the Jews in Malmö". The reporter had to escape. He almost did not get out of it alive.

"Since the last election cycle, 2018, there have been nearly 500 attacks (including hand grenades) and countless murder stories," Jewish-born journalist Paulina Neuding writes this week in the Spectator. “The children were hit in the crossfire. Shootings are a normal part of Swedish life and the system cannot cope. Police say there are now at least 60 immigrant neighborhoods over which they have little control. 300 officers were injured when massive riots erupted in these areas in the spring and the Swedish police chief warned of a 'brutality we have never seen before'.

Then there is the so-called 'honor oppression', a barbaric shadow system that is now part of Swedish life. A study shows that already in 2017 it was feared that about 240,000 children and young people were living according to 'family rules linked to honor'. Yet, until a few years ago, it was taboo to state the obvious: that Sweden welcomed more migrants than it would have been able to integrate ”.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the German financial newspaper, reports about what the city has become: “Malmö has a population of 300,000 inhabitants, of which around 70,000 are Muslims. Almost half of Malmö's residents are under the age of 35. An estimated 22,000 Muslims (probably more) live in the concrete blocks of the Rosengård district, built in the 1960s and 1970s with a government program worth millions of euros. The most common first name in Malmö is Muhammad. Swedes are a minority among young people up to 15 years of age."

The costs for the Jewish community of Malmö are high: Barbara Posner, for example, pays 7,000 crowns (a good 800 euros) a year to 'Judiska Församlingen'. A quarter hour must be spent to protect community members: over the years a security gate has been added in front of the community center, with blocked access, aluminum plates, windows that look like loopholes, cameras. Opening hours have been severely limited, access is allowed only by prior arrangement, even if the sign on the door still welcomes every visitor. The American Simon Wiesenthal Center has issued a warning to all Jews not to go to southern Sweden anymore ”. In the immigration districts of Malmö, the pro-Turkish Nyans Islamic party has just taken 20 to 30 percent of the vote.

The demographic change in a European country that has allowed itself to be submerged by extra-European immigration is rapid, often very rapid. As the French demographer Michèle Tribalat explains, “Malmö had 328,000 inhabitants as of 31 December 2016, Lessebo 8,800 on the same date. Lessebo is a town 230 kilometers northeast of Malmö. In 2002, 48 percent of children born that year in Malmö were born abroad or in Sweden to at least one parent born abroad, compared with 12 percent in Lessebo. In 2016, the percentage was 58 percent in Malmö and 57 percent in Lessebo ”. The old Lessebo no longer exists.

Essayist Gunnar Sandelin writes: “I doubt that those who lived here a generation ago would believe me when I tell them what is happening today. I should show pictures of burning police cars, chaos at school, Uddevalla square full of praying Muslims ('Jalla, jalla - a mosque for everyone!'), Mosques and minarets, to give them an idea of ​​the demographic change. Or we tell them that we have granted over two million residence permits in the 21st century, almost exclusively to non-Europeans, most of them men from the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, nearly a third of the population is of foreign origin. And men between 15 and 44 years old, that's almost 40 percent ”.

"Is Sweden in danger of becoming a Muslim caliphate?", one of the fathers of the Swedish Greens, Per Gahrton, asked in the Aftonbladet. Sweden had 8 per cent Muslims in 2016. According to the Pew Forum, by 2050 it will have 11 per cent Muslims if immigration stops completely, 21 per cent if it remains at "normal" levels and 31 per cent percent if it continues at the same pace as in recent years.

To save their skin, Jews must jump off the multicultural boat before it sinks them.