Israel's Agriculture Ministry has estimated that there is no expectation that there will be a shortage of fresh produce during the upcoming holiday season, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

At the same time, due to the limited number of workdays in the coming month, there may be a temporary and slight shortage of fresh chicken, though this will not affect frozen chicken.

According to the Ministry, the temporary shortage of fresh chicken will begin immediately after Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), as well as after the Sukkot (Festival of Tabernacles) holiday, since the holidays this year fall out at the beginning of the week, creating several consecutive days during which slaughterhouses are not open.

The Ministry emphasized that there is plenty of frozen chicken.

Though there is an increased demand for eggs, there is currently no expectation that there will be a shortage, and it is expected that local production will be enough. If necessary, the Ministry will approve customs-free imports of eggs.

"The Agriculture Ministry is continuing to follow the changes in the market and will update the public as necessary," a Ministry statement said.