The capital murder trial of Robert Bowers in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will begin in April, a federal judge has ruled, according to a report Tuesday in The Associated Press.

Robert Bowers, a Baldwin resident who has pleaded not guilty, could be sentenced to death if convicted of the shootings. He faces more than 60 federal charges stemming from the October 27, 2018, attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 worshippers.

US District Judge Robert Colville issued an order Monday setting the trial date for April 24, when jury selection will begin, according to AP.

The shooter was armed with an AR-15 and three handguns and allegedly yelled “I want to kill all Jews” during the attack.

He was initially indicted on 44 counts. In January of 2019, a federal grand jury added 19 charges to the 44 counts previously levied against Bowers. He has pleaded not guilty to all 63 federal counts.

While the US Justice Department has said it will seek the death penalty for Bowers, his attorneys have argued that the death penalty would be unconstitutional.