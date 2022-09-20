A new report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that incidents involving antisemitism and extremism have skyrocketed in Florida.

The number of hate groups operating in the state has also significantly increased, the report noted.

The ADL’s Center on Extremism found that authorities tracked 207 recorded extremist-related cases in the state in 2021 compared to only 121 in 2020, amounting to a 71 percent increase.

The increase was largely due to a significant amount of propaganda being distributed by neo-Nazi and white supremacist organizations, sometimes working in accordance, according to the ADL

“The past two years have seen a significant increase in extremist related incidents both nationwide and in the state of Florida. These incidents have been driven, in part, by widespread disinformation and conspiracy theories which have animated extremists and fueled antisemitism. The result: unrest and violence, from the January 6 insurrection to white supremacist activity to a spike in hate crimes,” the report said.

The report also described Florida as being the base for a major, interconnected network of hate groups that work together to distribute propaganda, put up banners and hold demonstrations.

“Many of the individuals in this network, which includes dozens, attend events organized by multiple groups giving each group an outsized appearance,” the ADL noted.

According to the FBI’s 2020 Hate Crime Statistic report, 56 percent of religion-based hate crimes reported nationally in 2020 targeted the Jewish community, with the number soaring to 80 percent in Florida.

The ADL’s annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents found that the number of reported incidents in Florida increased 50 percent in 2021 versus 2020, rising from 127 to 190.

“Extremist activity is surging across our state, which should be extremely troubling to all,” ADL Florida regional director Sarah Emmons told the Palm Beach Post.

“It’s critical that our leadership, government officials and all Floridians firmly denounce hateful rhetoric and condemn antisemitism and extremism whenever and wherever it occurs and demonstrate allyship towards each other.”

There are approximately 657,000 Jews living in Florida as of 2022, making the state the third largest Jewish community in the US after New York and California.